‘Concert Without Borders’ a success
To the Editor:
At the 7th annual Concert without Borders on Saturday, musicians on both sides of the border played every note of music together. The concert took place immediately west of the border crossing at Douglas/Agua Prieta, in a large open area where the wall consists of upright stanchions with room for a kiss between. Sponsored by Cochise College, the Mexican Consulate in Douglas, the Binational Arts Institute, and the Cities of Agua Prieta and Douglas, the concert featured guest singers, the chorus from the University of Sonora, the Binational Chorus of Cochise College, Fronterizos, and a children’s chorus from the CAME migrant center in Agua Prieta, with two dance troupes, the Bisbee High School Band, and instruments. Lori Keyne, music teacher at Cochise College, conducted this year’s concert from a spot by the wall and has been its driving force since 2012.
Every year until now, most of the music was performed on alternating stages. This year each song featured musicians on both sides at once. The repertoire included traditional Mexican songs, classical works by Vivaldi and Villa Lobos, the protest song “Matador,” an audience-participation round of “Love is Love,” dance-along cumbias, ballads and boleros, and ended with more dance music.
The complexity of coordinating so many elements with a wall in between led to a few unavoidable delays — only one dress rehearsal was possible and the logistics were daunting — but the evening was pleasant, the audience mingled, and we sang to our common humanity despite the immense absurdity of the wall between us.
Thank you to all who participated and attended!
Beth Henson
Binational Arts
Institute, Bisbee