To the editor,
Do you know a veteran volunteer in our community that deserves recognition? Consider nominating them for membership in the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Each year the Unified Arizona Veterans (UAV) accepts nominations for the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. They accept nominations up to March 31. After a very careful review, the UAV selection panel sends a list of recommended veterans to the Governor for approval. Selection is based on what the veteran has contributed to his or her community or state after active service, which is not service connected. Anyone or any organization may submit nominations. All the rules, guidelines and procedures plus the current nomination form can be found at the UAV website www.azuav.org. All inductees automatically become members of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society (AVHOFS). The AVHOFS website, www.avhof.org, is where you can find a complete listing of all inductees with a short description of their background. All names and short biographies are located in the Arizona Capitol Museum, Phoenix, in an interactive display as well.
Thomas Hessler
Sierra Vista