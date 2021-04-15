To the editor,
We are so disappointed in the Herald/Review for your lack of environmental consciousness. In the Good Morning section on March 26 you wrote it was almost April and "we're still dealing with freezing temps at night and highs below 70 degrees during the daylight hours. This is global warming?" Yes--this is global warming, or better referred to as climate change. Over the past 50 years, the average global temp has increased at the fastest rate in recorded history. It threatens our planet. It is no laughing matter and it was irresponsible sarcasm.
On April 7, also in the Good Morning section, you wrote of the "impressive lawn" in Sierra Vista and suggested people let you know of other "spa of green" addresses. Really, encouraging heavy watering of lawns in the desert? Lawns and non-desert plants use a lot of water and have no place in our desert cities. We are in a major drought and we are using water resources that are being depleted at an alarming rate. (Our apologies in advance to the homeowner if they are using captured rainwater or reclaimed grey water. If that's the case it was a serious omission from the article.)
Lastly, the section about cooking up some rattlesnake chili was interesting, but it is illegal in Arizona to kill some types of rattlesnakes. We hope there was a good reason for the killing.
Please try to be more sensitive to important issues like climate change, water conservation and wildlife protection. Thanks for listening.
Sandy and Ken Heusman
Bisbee