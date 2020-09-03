I am an American
To the editor:
I am truly sorry about George Floyd. That is where it all started. I am really opposed to all violence. I have been through 3 wars, and have had enough violence for a life time. I just want to understand what is happening now. You see signs saying “Black Lives Matter”. What about White lives, or Yellow lives, or Brown lives, don’t they matter as well. Shouldn’t the signs say “All Lives Matter” meaning everyone matters. You also hear the phrase Black Americans, you don’t hear White Americans, or Yellow Americans, or Brown Americans, we are all “Americans”. So why are we being separated by a color. Why can’t we be just a proud American period. In addition, who is protesting all the violence from the police. Blacks, Whites, Yellows, Browns. Who is rioting, who is looting, Blacks, Whites, Yellows, Browns. Is that not more violence. Let me get this straight. We condemn violence, so lets create more violence and destruction, break windows, steal merchandise, start fires, hurt other people with more hateful violence. The protesters are doing what we are protesting against, more violence in one way or another. If you want your voice to be heard, you can do it peacefully, without any injury or damage to people, or property, or even the police. Believe me it will go a lot further. You can get more satisfaction with sugar and kindness than with vinegar and violence. I am an American and proud of it.
Patricia Hoefer
Hereford