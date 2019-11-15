Honor the US Coast Guard
To the Editor:
I am writing in response to the November 14th front-page article in the Herald/Review: “Group seeks renovation of memorial at SV park.”
The article states (twice) that the memorial will honor the “four branches of the military.”
However, there are five branches of the military: Army, Airforce, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.
I have a simple question: Which branch of the military will be left out?
I suspect that it is the United States Coast Guard (USCG) being left out, because we often are.
The USCG is the coastal defense, search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement branch of America’s Armed Forces. We have been involved in every US war from 1790 to the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan.
I am a proud veteran of almost 10 years of service in the USCG and feel slighted by this error. The USCG has a long and honorable history of protecting and defending our country, and to be excluded when the Sierra Vista Veterans Memorial Improvement Foundation specifically states that “This will be a memorial for all veterans” is upsetting.
Please reconsider and honor the men and women of the US Coast Guard who devote their lives to protecting and defending America.
Sharyl Honstein
Sierra Vista