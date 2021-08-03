To the editor,
Last week city hall took a lightning strike and blew a fuse. The city called a contractor out of Tucson to come fix the issue. I’d bet a dollar to a donut they paid travel time and a premium service call fee. There are plenty of local contractor that could have fixed this issue. The city should always try to support the local business’s that pay for a business license, construction permits and pay city taxes. It is very disheartening to see the city do this on such a small project or emergency. In this time of local business’s struggling to keep going after all we have been through the city should spend as much of our tax dollars locally as possible
Ed Hooper
Sierra Vista