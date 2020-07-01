A thank you to Willcox Community
To the editor:
Letter to Willcox Community,
We have a hospital serving our community daily 24/7/365 days a year. The hospital is staffed by your fellow Willcox citizens who have been working their “butts off” to ensure our community stays healthy and gets healthy during the last four months of this virus. We have a great nursing team that braves this virus daily to serve our community.
Most of all, I want to thank my local Willcox staff in our EVS and Plant Ops departments at the hospital. Our EVS team keeping your environment sanitized and virus free, and the Plant –ops team that keeps a 50-plus-year- old infrastructure functional on a daily basis to ensure the whole hospital team is able to serve the greater Willcox community.
Thank you,
Bill Hopkins
Director of Facilities, Northern Cochise Community Hospital