It’s really Trump who’s to blame
To the editor:
Trump ran for president claiming to have a brilliant plant to replace Obamacare. He didn’t. And when he was called on this lie, he blamed a great Arizonan, John McCain, for his own dishonesty.
In February, Trump claimed that the coronavirus was not a problem, and that his administration had it totally under control. This was also a lie, and now he blames testing for making him look bad—as if fewer tests would actually mean fewer cases.
In June, Trump came to Arizona and held an event with thousands of attendees, the vast majority of whom followed the president’s example and didn’t wear masks.
Arizona is now a COVID-19 hot spot. Out of almost 45,000 cases, more than 740 people have died of the coronavirus in Maricopa County alone.
No doubt the president will, at some point, try again to blame Arizonans for his own failure. Given his record, it should be easy to guess who’s really at fault.
Deborah Howard
Glendale