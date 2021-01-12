To the editor:
I am grateful to House Majority Whip Clyburn (D-SC) for making very clear that the Southern flag carried through the US Capitol on 1/6/21, was never formally adopted by the Confederate States of America as their “flag”. So, we cannot call it the Confederate flag.
It was used by and for the Ku Klux Klan when Nathan Bedford Forrest was in charge of that group.
It is also currently used in Germany by Skinheads, Neo Nazi and other right wing, anti Semitic groups as their flag since it is illegal to fly the Nazi swastika flag.
So, this flag represents both white supremacy and white nationalism today, not the Confederacy.
Thank you for the opportunity to clarify this matter.
Janet Huebner
Sierra Vista