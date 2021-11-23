“The way to address racism is to heighten white people’s awareness of their own toxic whiteness, so they can purge it.”
This was part the Sunday Herald’s liberal editorial by liberal columnist David Brooks (his words). Doesn’t anyone at the Herald read this hate speech before they publish it? Or more importantly, do they agree with Brooks that ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE RACISTS?
Once again the Herald’s Sunday paper exposed their Liberal Bias. Their editorial cartoon put down Senator Manchin and Arizona’s own Senator Sinema for standing up against the insane multi-trillion dollar Liberal bills that would pound the final liberal nails into the “Coffin” they’ve created for America.
Things like their “Green New Deal” that will continue the rapid increase in our gas prices and wild spending that will increase the historic “inflation” that is raising prices for everything we buy.
STAY STRONG SENATOR SINEMA. Gas prices skyrocketing. Historic inflation raising the cost for everything. Enormous supply problems with hundreds of ships sitting offshore waiting to be unloaded, empty shelves, and everyone wondering what will be available.
The insanity of the Biden Administration seems to be “infinite” when they now want to start giving illegals almost $500,000 each. No wonder we have frequent chants of BIDEN OUTRAGE at sporting events and the amazing “LET’S GO BRANDON” phenomenon.
Keep in mind that when you are talking about spending and debt, that ONE TRILLION SECONDS EQUALS OVER 32,000 YEARS.