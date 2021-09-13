If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor:
So Texas has pretty much outlawed abortion. Well, surely, they expanded access to birth control, opened more Planned Parenthoods to facilitate that and support sex education in the schools. No? Well, of course, then, they have mandated paid family leave, universal free preschool and subsidized child care costs? They haven't? Then they must support health insurance for all, not to mention paternity tests to find the other parent of these babies who will be born and need support, both financial and emotional, for the rest of their lives? And obviously, based on their belief in the sanctity of life, specifically for children, they are pro-vaccine and advocates for mask mandates.
None of that? So these babies will now be born to low-income mothers (we know all the wives, girlfriends, daughters, mistresses of these senators who voted for this can easily pay for a flight out of Texas to get their abortion), who will need support from the "system" whether it be food stamps, Medicaid, etc. They will be criticized and put down for being lazy, receiving government aid and having so many children.
If this fight was really about caring for babies and children, don't you think they might help them once they are out of the womb?