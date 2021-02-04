To the editor,
On Monday, January 18th, 2021 the Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the NAACP hosted a virtual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event was attended by over one hundred people from across the country. We would like to thank the City of Sierra Vista and acknowledge the following people and organizations who made the event such a success:
Mayor Rick Mueller, Rev. Larry Smith, Antwan Bowman, Rev. Kevin Weston, Rev. Shelby Goodman, The Delta Academy, Rev. Shawn Buckhanan, Rev. Rachel Goodman, Julia McCaa, Rev. Clea McCaa, Rev. Tommie Simpson, Ramona McCaa, Linda Dailing, Tim Ash, Rev. Allison Cornell, Rev. Andre Sexton, Kim Robinson, Sonoita Vineyards, Rev. Gerald Richard, Sierra Vista Herald\Review and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
We appreciate the continuing support of the City of Sierra Vista, our friends, neighbors and supporters. Together we can make the world a better place. Please stay safe!
Anthony Isom
1st Vice President
Greater Huachuca Area NAACP