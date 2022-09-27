Thanks for Emily Ellis’ informative and uplifting August 22 article about the importance of Cochise County for jaguar recovery. Although the jaguar may be the "poster animal" for maintaining trans-border migration corridors many other species of wildlife, including pronghorn antelope and bighorn sheep, will suffer if their pathways are cut off.
The Sky Islands are a unique bio-geographic ecosystem shared by Arizona and Sonora, Mexico. Wildlife needs connections to allow movement across political borders so they can adapt to habitat changes brought on by drought, fire, or changing climate. Animals need to roam to hunt food, avoid predators, and find a mate.
The rush to complete an impenetrable barrier along the Mexico-U.S. border threatens wildlife that is important to us that live here, and also draws visitors to our unique part of the country. As Ellis writes, incomplete sections of the border wall near the Peloncillo Mountains may have provided a corridor for jaguars that have recently been recorded in Cochise County. Other “gaps” in the border wall also exist, including the southern Huachuca Mountains, Atascosa Mountains in Santa Cruz County, and Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge.
Instead of rushing to fill these gaps, wouldn’t it be wiser to find a way to provide for border security while maintaining important pathways for wildlife?