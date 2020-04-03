To the Editor:
Just this last week, the Ft. Huachuca base commander announced that the travel radius for persons stationed on the base would be reduced from 250 miles to 100 miles. One hundred miles means they can get back and forth to Tucson. If there is no mission-imperative reason why personnel would need to go to Tucson, this seems a risky policy for the persons living in the Sierra Vista area.
Civilians who commute to Tucson from our area for work are now staying put, as evidenced by the complete lack of traffic on Highway 90 north and south, they have done so for the last couple of weeks.
As three or more of the five COVID-19 cases now in Cochise County are Ft. Huachuca personnel, perhaps they should be required to shelter in place like everyone else for the protection of the community as a whole. Just a thought … It would truly be unfortunate if the Fort, which is one of our area’s greatest assets, became the regional conduit and spread vector for COVID-19.
Rynne Ivarson
Huachuca City