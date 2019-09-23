Vigneto a boon, not a bane
To the Editor:
We are fortunate to have a developer willing to invest the time and money in our county on a 20-year build out of the Vigneto development. A multi-year project requires the developer to maintain a high level of quality. Sales later will be dependent on the quality of the product put forth in prior years. Success in the later years will be dependent on the product quality and desirability of projects that are established in the early years. Their profits in the early years will be reinvested in later product. A well-financed developer such as El Dorado will provide to the county a high level of expertise, financial stability, and investment in our county.
If the project is stopped, the land will be sold off in much smaller parcels to many different developers. This will create a large number of smaller developments with no planning relating to each other. They will do no master planning outside of their own small development. These smaller developers will have no commitment past the one- to two-year build out of their individual developments. They will sell their projects as quickly as possible and the money will leave the county.
The Vigneto project has been reviewed, tested, and approved by all of the governmental agencies we expect to make these reviews and approvals. The project is now being stopped by lawsuits that repeat questions that have already been answered. No longer does there seem to be any concern for the environment or the wildlife that might be affected but only a desire to obstruct the project. Progress and increased population will come. It is now time for these lawsuits to be withdrawn and for the project to proceed. The organizations behind these lawsuits should realize they are on the verge of causing significant damage to Cochise County if they continue these obstructionist efforts. If we lose this opportunity to have a well planned community, the cost to the county will be tremendous.
Frank Jackson
Sierra Vista