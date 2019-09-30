Great year at the Bisbee Pool
To the Editor:
Thank you all for another wonderful season at the Bisbee Pool. This past summer we were excited to offer swimming lessons and water aerobics. Both were very successful and well attended. We would like to continue these lessons along with an extended swimming season next year.
Unfortunately, the pool closed Sept. 8 because we did not have enough lifeguards. Josh White was an invaluable pool manager for the second year. Please come back; we can’t do it without you!
Thank you to all of our donors who are helping to keep the pool open. Looking forward to another great pool season in 2020.
Angelika Johnson,
Friends of the Bisbee Pool