To the Editor:
A recent Letter to the Editor decried the use of taxpayer dollars to send Navajo children to attend a school in New Mexico. Previously, these students were using Empowerment Scholarship Accounts to fund tuition in violation of Arizona law.
SB 1224 bill is tailored, narrow in scope, specifically aimed to allow children living on the Navajo Nation to attend school across the Arizona-New Mexico border. The bill carves out a very narrow exemption for students living on Indian reservations to attend schools outside Arizona, but within two miles of the state border.
The writer claims this is a misappropriation of taxpayer dollars. It isn’t, it is a narrow exception empowering Native American children to seek a better education. Would she deny that? The writer fails to mention that perhaps the educational opportunity on or near the reservation is substandard. It’s not always about the money, but educational opportunity.
Gregory L. Johnson
Sierra Vista