To the editor:
Cal Thomas' recent piece calling on Biden to tell the truth is precious. Comparing the facts, Biden is a saint compared to the 20,000 plus verifiable lies of Trump. But where was his call for truth then? Just because you like what someone says, does not make it so.
Trump underestimated, lied and cheated to look good when COVID got out of control due to his lack of leadership. He twisted the CDC to his needs instead of ours. His refusal to control the pandemic from the federal level and leaving it to the states was one of his worst mistakes. Cal Thomas has an audience here, but maybe the truth should as well.
Jay Johns
Sierra Vista