To the editor,
The women's golf group at Pueblo del Sol Golf Course has been donating to St. Vincent DePaul's food bank yearly. Kathy Bland has headed this event for about 15 Years. Because of Covid 19 , the event was a little different in that instead of canned food, the ladies donated money that was sorely needed by the food bank.
The ladies have collected and gave Stan Garner, the food bank’s director, a check for $1,400 on December 17th. This was the largest amount the ladies the ladies group of about 60 members have collected. Stan expressed his gratitude, explained that the food bank’s grocery bill is normally about $20,000 per month, but increases during the holidays to about 30,000 per month. Stan also shared that all food bank workers are volunteers.
St. Vincent's food bank extends from Whetstone to Palominis and includes many of the area's homeless. Also included are school-age children who normally are fed at school, but because of Covid 19 and the closure of area schools, are being fed by the food bank.
Sandy Jones
Sierra Vista