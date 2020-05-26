Where will the socialists go?
To the Editor:
Richard Barr asked where will you go when the socialists win. He premises his letter to the editor with the illusion of an American past that never was. To suggest that health care would be better with a physician/private corporate partnership when the insurance industry gets it’s cut is the reason why Obamacare did increase cost. If there was ever an industry made of straw, medical insurance is it. The U.S. was not built to support the elite rich that can profit off of the masses. That is why we had a tea party. The attack on the constitution is currently being done on Trump’s watch. It isn’t as if he is a socialist, he just wants to dismantle all the protections for the benefit of the public which he can’t profit by. So with no clean air, water, safe bridges, streets, or infrastructure being built by social programs, where will capitalists run when it is all gone? Probably some socialist country.
Jay Jones
Sierra Vista