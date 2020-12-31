To the editor:
Regarding Byron York's attack on Senator Swalwell, it appears that he is trying to defame him with no actual evidence of wrong doing. Deflection from the on-going pardons of Russian influencers seems quite hypocritical. While Swalwells' above-board reaction to the FBI after they informed him that Fang was a spy and his subsequent ending of the relationship. That should have been the end of it. But the GOP are looking to malign him because of his attacks on the soon to be retired President and his blatantly illegal behavior. York never fails to disgust when held up to the light.
Jay Jones
Sierra Vista