Was it worth it?
To the Editor:
The recent events with President Trump’s act of war is so transparent in light of his current impeachment investigation that it shouldn’t have to said.
To think that such an overt act had any other purpose is naïve at best. If Putin wanted an outcome better than what is currently occurring, it would be hard to come up with another. We are being kicked out of Iraq now and have united Iran in their hatred for us.
President Trump has made us a pariah state and only those wishing to hasten the apocalypse can appreciate our predicament. Oh, and the military industrial complex.
Yes he was a bad guy. Was it worth all this?
Jay Jones
Sierra Vista