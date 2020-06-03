To the editor:
Your extensive article regarding the wearing of masks managed to cover the political aspects of mask wearing without once mentioning how the masks function in a physical way to keep us safer. What a waste of space in your paper. The CDC, while not mandating mask wearing, does recommend them while in enclosed places such as businesses. It’s right there on their website.
Those countries that have kept the virus in check are those, such as South Korea, that have mandated mask wearing as a public health measure. South Korea is a democracy just as we are, but seem to value the public good over “Individual choice.”
Taera Kamei
Sierra Vista