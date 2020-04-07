To the Editor:
I am writing this to suggest the paper start a column/page on “Acts of Kindness.”
I recently went to Fort Huachuca commissary early in the morning. I am handicapped and use a cane most of the time. There were at least 30 people in line. I realized I’d have to walk a long time to get to the end.
A bagger I knew saw me struggling and got me a cart to hang on to for balance. Then several people in the front of the line told me to get in front of them.
I ended up being about sixth in line! I was so very appreciative!
Another act of kindness is displayed by a neighbor on Golf Links Road. They have put out a variety of items for people to take including toilet tissue. A sign says “ Take one, Leave one.” My sister who is staying with one because of my health issue (she is from Florida and can’t fly home, so I sold her my car, so she can drive home when it’s safe.) She took several Tom Clancy books and put them on the table. She picked up a roll of toilet tissue!
I am sure many people are doing acts of kindness. How uplifting if you would solicit input for an “Acts of Kindness” column/page. Might up your subscriptions!
Shirly Kananen
Sierra Vista