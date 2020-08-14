To the editor:
Senator David Gowan, who currently represents Legislative District 14, wrote an opinion piece attacking Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden on law enforcement issues using distortions, outright lies, and disingenuous arguments to defend President Trump.
Gowan has had ample opportunity to write about issues that truly matter to the people of his district: a water availability crisis, a public school system that is regularly rated at or near the bottom of all states, crumbling roads and bridges, a rural healthcare system that faces financial ruin, thousands of his constituents out of work and only able to get $240 per week in unemployment insurance, as well as a stagnant economy that isn’t producing jobs in rural southeast Arizona.
Has Gowan spoken out on any of this?
Not a word. Instead he spends his time politicking for a presidential campaign. Is seems fair to ask where David Gowan’s interests really are.
Bob Karp, Candidate for Arizona State Senate, LD14
Sierra Vista