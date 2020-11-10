To the editor:
You certainly got your editorial of 11/6 totally wrong. If you had just waited another day or so. As of the afternoon yesterday the turnout in Cochise County was 66.67% with more ballots yet to be counted. Incredible that you didn't think about what you were writing and checked with the county elections official before you went off the cliff. Very unprofessional. I expect that you will now write a correction. The Herald/Review totally abdicated serious coverage of the local elections. When you cast blame on television, social media and print advertising, include the poor performance of your newspaper as a reason for "voter apathy."
Bob Karp
Sierra Vista