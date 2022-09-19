Congress has recently shown us with the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act that they can in fact pass important legislation. I hope the Open App Markets Act, a bipartisan and bicameral bill will face a similar fate and get passed into law soon.
Practically all of us have come to depend on our mobile devices in our businesses and daily life. The apps on these phones are critical to their usefulness, and the small and medium app developers have brought many of these life changing apps to the marketplace. Apple and Google, however, do not make it easy. They require these developers to use their payment system for in app purchases, charging them an unsustainable charge of up to 30% of every transaction for this privilege. This cost gets passed on to us.
They also often deny approval to place these apps in the marketplace for often capricious reasons. Once the app developers do get their app in the marketplace, they find that Apple and Google are promoting their own apps over the developer’s apps.
All of this makes it difficult for the app developers to compete. This critical bill would help create a more level playing field and foster innovation. I urge our Arizona Representatives and Senators to sign on to this worthy piece of legislation.