Keep Airport Commission intact
To the Editor:
The following is a letter regarding Airport Commission downgrade. We commissioners believe strongly that this function should remain intact so we can best serve the city and the flying public in a safe manner. If readers agree, we encourage them to contact the mayor or any council member to express their support.
We would also ask that the Herald support us in this endeavor in any way they see fit. It is a community service of vital interest to the city and the flying public. Problems at the airport reflect badly on Sierra Vista.
Thank you,
Tom Kennedy,
Chair, Airport Commission
January 17, 2020
Councilwoman
Sarah Pacheco,
After all the Airport Commission has done, and continues to do for the city, how can you possibly consider relegating us to the status of a committee. The idea is flawed for two reasons. The first is that most of us are proud to be members of a city recognized commission, but we don’t feel that way about a committee. The second reason is that a committee probably won’t even get off the ground, and if it does, it won’t last. Committees have no structure, no organization, no management, no scheduled meetings, no action items, and on and on. People will lose interest quickly, and the airport advisory function provided by the Airport Commission will be gone forever.
The mayor and city council should think very carefully about the ramifications of having no Airport Commission. There will be no feedback on Operations(example, terminal user unfriendliness), Maintenance (examples potholes, hanger problems), and Safety(example, trees in runway median). We don’t think the airport can operate very long without the Airport Commission. Very soon visitors will stop coming to Sierra Vista because the terminal is so unfriendly, and then the first time an aircraft blows a tire due to an unreported and unrepaired pothole, the house of cards will come crashing down. Believe us, this is the future of the airport without the Airport Commission.
In summary, there are two options:
First, keep the Airport Commission intact, and we continue our monthly meetings and everything else we do for the city and airport users. When the transportation board comes into play, we will support it as a team in a manner that will be 100% acceptable to the mayor and city council.
Second, downgrade the commission to a committee. The committee will disappear quickly and all the Operations, Maintenance, and Safety support will disappear with it. When the transportation board comes into play, there will be nobody there to support it.
Sarah, the choice is clear. You must keep the Airport Commission intact. Choosing the second option is a very risky path for the city to follow because it is destined to fail.
Tom Kennedy, Chair; Frank Flores,
Lee Gray,
Erin Ireland,
George Pohlman,
Joe Spurgeon