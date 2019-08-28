EDITOR'S NOTE: This letter to the editor did not run in the print version of the Herald/Review, as it far exceeds the 250-word limit for letters to the editor. However, the Herald/Review will post such submissions online alongside the rest of the letters to the editor, provided submissions are not vulgar or patently offensive.
To the Editor:
Referring to the article published in the August 27 2019 news: “Religious groups, others file brief vs. border wall”. If individual Christians want to be involved in politics that is their business, but the church proper has no business in politics. This is not the calling of the church. Paul didn't go out stumping for or against politicians. Rather, he was consumed with sharing the gospel with everyone including kings (cf. Acts 9:15). Whenever the church gets involved in politics the end result is never good. Politics is the craft of compromise, but the church is "the pillar and foundation of the truth" (1 Tim. 3:15).
Politicians tend to use people and they LOVE to use God's people for their own ends. Rarely, do God's people use politicians to their advantage. Almost exclusively it works the other way around to the politician's advantage. And when they are done using us they move on. Politics is often "dirty business" and the world is much better suited for this than the church (satire).
The true church is all about THE GOSPEL. Before the world we have a simple mission (cf. Mt. 28:19-20). We are to take the gospel to the world. Ours is not even a SOCIAL MISSION. It is plain and simple a GOSPEL MISSION. Certainly, in the process we seek to do good to all as we have opportunity, but the church is not a POLITICAL MACHINE and neither is it a SOCIAL AGENCY (cf. Gal. 6:10). We are here to spread the GOSPEL. This is our MISSION. Read the book of Acts for a primer or a refresher. Note the singular GOSPEL MISSION throughout (cf. Acts 1:8).
Our concern is LOST people and reaching them with the gospel! We want to reach LOST Republicans and LOST Democrats, we want to reach LOST Independents and LOST Socialists, etc. All without Christ are EQUALLY LOST. There is none righteous, no not ONE. If the church would align with some particular political party that would drastically affect our outreach. If we are screaming about the evils of opposing candidates our message of the gospel will fall on deaf ears.
Certainly, we should pray and we should seek to be responsible citizens which often involves voting. And as believers who are called to stand for God's truth we must apply Biblical truth to anyone and everyone. If a politician is advancing a pro-gay agenda and we are standing for biblical marriage, that is not political stand, but rather a biblical one. And that is the point: We want to consistently stand for biblical truth and the gospel which is consistently POLITICALLY INCORRECT. As we vote we are consistently voting for "the lesser of two evils" all the while praying for the salvation of all and resting in the sovereignty of God.
In the context of oppressive government both Paul and Peter called for submission to the governing authorities (cf. Mt. 22:21; Rom. 13:1-7; Titus 3:1-2; 1 Pet. 2:13-14). The only time we refuse to submit is if the government commands us to disobey God. In that case, "We ought to obey God rather than men." (Acts 5:29). But even then we should do so with the right attitude and while defying the government, we should accept whatever the consequences may be without bitterness or vindictiveness. It is the way of the cross! We are called to love our enemies!
For us as believers the government is NOT our HOPE and the world is NOT our HOME. "We are just a passin’ through" and seeking to bring others with us on our way to glory. In this political season when PASSIONS are running high, as believers let’s keep our focus on Jesus. Above all we want to talk about KING JESUS! Let us remember who we are and above all let us remember Who God is. God is the MOST HIGH and He rules in the kingdom of men (cf. Dan. 4:25, 32). The authorities that exist are appointed by God (cf. Rom. 13:1).
If we really want to make a difference regarding the governing authorities we should learn how to PRAY for them. In 1 Tim. 2 Paul instructs that we PRAY "for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence." (1 Tim. 2:2). He didn't call for revolutionary tactics. He called for PRAYER. Our strategy is to PRAY and to share the GOSPEL. Sadly, many professing believers seemingly have much more confidence in political activism than they do in prayer.
And our elected officials desperately need our prayers even if they don't realize it. They are locked into a context of great unseen spiritual warfare. In Daniel 10 we find Daniel deep in PRAYER. From the day that Daniel began to pray a responding holy angel was seeking to break through with an answer (cf. Dan. 10:12). However, a powerful DEMON behind the government of Persia withstood the holy angel for 21 days until the angel Michael came to help him (cf. Dan. 10:13). Here we have a glimpse behind the spiritual curtain. Involved is spiritual warfare related to PRAYER. There is an organized rank and file of both evil and holy angels and they are engaged in conflict in regard to the prayers of God's people in ways that we don't fully comprehend.
The point is that behind wicked leaders are evil demonic influences. What can we do? We can PRAY! The most important thing, the most effective thing we can do is PRAY. This is why Paul said to pray for "all" those in authority. Yes, before God they are personally accountable, but if they are not saved, they are in bondage to the spiritual forces of evil and have no power of their own to break free. They don't even have a prayer as only God's people have access to God through Jesus the one MEDIATOR. But as God's people we can PRAY. It makes more difference that we will ever realize in this life! I refer to prayer as "the secret weapon". Weapons are only effective if used!
Mark Kinsey
Sierra Vista