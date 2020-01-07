Christianity separate from politics
To the Editor:
This is in response to the letter submitted by MaryAnn Ambrose on Jan 7. I’d like to clear up some of her misguided thinking.
If individual Christians want to be involved in politics, that is their business, but the church proper has no business in politics. This is not the calling of the church. Paul didn’t go out stumping for or against politicians. Rather, he was consumed with sharing the gospel with everyone including kings (cf. Acts 9:15).
Whenever the church gets involved in politics, the end result is never good. Politics is the craft of compromise, but the church is “the pillar and foundation of the truth” (1 Tim. 3:15). The true church is all about THE GOSPEL.
Before the world we have a simple mission (cf. Mt. 28:19-20); we are to take the gospel to the world. Ours is not even a SOCIAL MISSION. It is plain and simple a GOSPEL MISSION.
Certainly, in the process we seek to do good to all as we have opportunity, but the church is not a POLITICAL MACHINE and neither is it a SOCIAL AGENCY (cf. Gal. 6:10).
We are here to spread the GOSPEL. This is our MISSION.
Read the book of Acts for a primer or a refresher. Note the singular GOSPEL MISSION throughout (cf. Acts 1:8).
For us as believers, the government is NOT our HOPE and the world is NOT our HOME. “We are just a passin through” and seeking to bring others with us on our way to glory.
Mark Kinsey
Sierra Vista