Forgach House Variety Show canceled this year
To the editor:
There seems to be no stopping the current virus and all the activities effected by it.
With regret in the face of the virus problem, we need to advise that the 25th Annual Forgach Variety Show, normally scheduled for October or November at the Buena Performing Arts Center, is canceled for this year. Our apology to our PERFORMERS, SPONSORS, and YOU, our loyal Patrons. Hopefully the situation will get better and if does, we plan to present the 25th Annual Forgach Variety Show in the Fall of 2021.
We sincerely appreciate and thank ou all for your support over the past twenty four years!
For the Forgach Staff & Clients
Mitzi Kirmse, Producer/Director