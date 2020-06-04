Masks are like seatbelts: they don’t hurt, and they might help
To the editor:
I read your front-page article about wearing face masks with great interest. I appreciate the perspective and personal choice of all those interviewed. Honestly, I didn’t realize that many had politicized the choice to wear a mask.
I live in Bisbee, where mask wearing seems more common than elsewhere in our county. As local signs have pointed out, we have an older population, and a small hospital.
Early on in the new pandemic reality, I ran into friends in our grocery store and post office who were wearing masks. I wasn’t. No one said anything, but after weighing the matter, I figured it was a courtesy if I made masking my common practice.
My husband compares mask use to seat belts: using one doesn’t cost any appreciable effort, and might just help the wearer and others. For the many thousand times I’ve worn a seat belt, I can only think of two when they were deployed and did what they were supposed to do, and I am thankful I was wearing one.
I just heard from a friend in Florida, who was required to wear a mask to shop in a Walmart in the Miami area, but was not in a north Florida Walmart. This gives more weight to my choice to mask: if masking is seen as a wise precaution in a densely populated region, why not take the very little effort no matter where I am?
Finally, I know the CDC recommends mask use. Their scientists have spent more time than I thinking about the issue, and if they say it could protect people, I’m happy to do what I can to help.
As an aside, I don’t make a judgement on a person’s political affiliation by their mask use (or not), and hope to be extended the same courtesy by others.
Lindsay Koehler
Bisbee