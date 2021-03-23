To the editor:
Across the lower 48 states, gray wolves are in dire straits. In Wisconsin, 216 gray wolves were just hunted and killed in less than 60 hours.1
Idaho is currently weighing legislation that would remove most wolf hunting regulations, with a goal to kill two-thirds of the state's wolf population.2 In Montana, legislators are considering legislation that would allow wolves to be hunted year-round and reimburse hunters for killing wolves. Please help the public protect grey wolves and their cub rearing, dens. The fake Biden presidency has the power to restore federal protections for the species — but we can't count on that illegitimate administration to make the right decision without our advocacy. Thank you.
Kendra Kolsen
Sierra Vista