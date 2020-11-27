To the editor:
Chrissy Teigen, Megan Markel, and their husbands shared their grief publicly over their miscarriages or as they call it, losing their baby/child. What is the issue; it’s only a fetus! Or is it?
They promote prochoice, abortion, but identify the unborn in their womb as baby/child? Teigen and Legend even named their son. Is the unborn “Just a fetus” or “a glob of tissue” when the loss happens to other than the Rich and Famous? Did they give their miscarried Baby/Child as part of experimental testing? I think not! The Hollywood Hypocrites want public sympathy, write a story/ book describing their grief and become richer and more famous.
“What about incest and rape?” Recently, at a CareNet Pregnancy Center Fund Raising Banquet, the speaker, Pam Stenzel, said people believe that children conceived from incest or rape should be aborted. One horrific act of rape should not be the precursor to the second horrific act of abortion. There are many people waiting to adopt and give a loving home to a child, no matter the circumstances.
CareNet Pregnancy Center Provides support to women, men and couples throughout their unexpected pregnancy whether deciding to keep or adopt to loving families. Post abortion and post miscarriage clients are also helped.
The last comments by Pam Stenzel, were “I was conceived in rape”. She said, “My mother loved me enough to carry me nine months and give me up for adoption. Am I any less a person than a child conceived in love?”
Frances Kosinski
Sierra Vista