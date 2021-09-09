If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor:
Your recent critical view stating 'Politicians who push the 'hot button' are irresponsible,' about Supervisor Tom Crosby stating that the county should get out of the vaccine business, is beyond hypocritical. How about public health 'officials' stating information that creates fear and dread? Inflated and ever-changing numbers of cases reported by bureaucrats doing the bidding of the CDC, who modify all the numbers over and over again, which has devastated many lives now.
Remember two weeks to stop the spread? Look up the VAERS reports of deaths and injuries from these experimental shots and take note that the new 'variants' come from those who have gotten these experimental shots. All while big tech censors real effective treatments. Joint government and corporations stepping in between us and our doctors is the root of this problem.
So it's okay to have human fetal material in everything from body creams to soda pops and vaccines for you? I don't think so. Like yuk, what sick folks do this to people? I agree with Mr. Crosby, yet with a constant establishment emergency going on, I doubt the Board of Supervisors even have the power to do anything about it. The big corporations, CDC, Pfizer and the Rockefeller Foundation are controlling this rodeo. All in violation of the Nuremberg Code. This is a crime against humanity being committed by the grandchildren of the Nazis. What are we going to do about it is the real question?