If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor,
Claiming on the front page of the paper that those hospitalized have not had the 'jab' is more fear porn. Having had a medical claims filing business for several decades and working in the healthcare field with a background and speaking with those who are having real experiences clearly shows that this shot is experimental. Regular health insurance will not pay for any consequences of an experimental shot. Thus, our hospitals are not tracking or tracing that information, as they would not get paid for the services rendered for any 'shot' related illnesses or reactions. The 'tests' do not test with imperical evidence and the CDC adding 'cases for assumed contact have created a nightmare of inaccurate information. It's time to refuse any dictates from the CDC as they are wrong about everything. With over seventy two studies showing the damage to health both physical and mental to people with masks alone is sickening to most people and child abuse for children. Maintaining a panic for an illness that apparently was a 're-branding' of the flu and that has a mortality rate of less then two percent of the population is no excuse to force a medical totalitarian nightmare upon us all. Our local health department is leading us all down a path to madness, not wellness in their denial and censorship of truth and so are you. Shame on you all.