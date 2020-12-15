To the editor:
Maybe people are taking the 'novel' Covid more seriously, if the tests were accurate and they didn't add fifteen more 'presumed' cases, to every false positive test to drive the numbers higher and higher. Or if the PCR test was required to be cycled at a reasonable rate, as the governor of Florida has now required. Or if the death rate of this 'novel' virus was higher then the common flu. Or if after telling the public that two point four million people would be dead from it in three months ...so we all needed to 'lock down', which has now, destroyed and killed more people then this virus has. Or if they can keep people wearing masks which will cause bronchial pneumonia, even according to Dr. (God) Fauci's study on the 1918 Spanish Flu. Money, evil 'political science' to drive up cases, is obvious to those who do their own research on this. All forward for the 'great reset' the new masters of the universe demand! What would be really 'novel' is if we held to account 'health bureaucrats' who are not doctors, for lying to the public. Just who are they lying for really? Those who created it and are making big bucks patenting and spending more money to control everyone's lives in defiance of real health care FACTS that have been known for decades. Only Nazi's ordered who was 'essential' and who was not.....until now. People are snapping out of the hysteria that those who are paid to lie to us have pushed upon us, over and over again. What has been much more shocking, is how corrupt so many have obviously become among us.
Betty Krug
Bisbee