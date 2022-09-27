My husband and I shuddered when we saw the signs go up on State HWY 92 that read, “Road work beginning Aug. 23. Expect delays.” We anticipated lengthy work that would not be completed through the end of the calendar year.
However, last week a huge fleet of road construction work pulled in. We are talking at least 30-40 vehicles, lining the west side of HWY 92. In about a week, they ripped up at least a mile of roadway, trucked it away, seamlessly deposited and smoothed new asphalt and lined and striped the newly installed roadway. We are talking all lanes of the highway, on both sides.
Each lane is a single-seamed sheet of asphalt, joined together where lining and striping were later applied. Even where the sections were joined, the seams are almost unnoticeable. They were that well put together. It is a genuine pleasure to travel over the newly installed section of the highway.
Arizona Department of Transportation and everyone involved, we commend you. We additionally commend the contractors selected to do the work. It was done quickly, efficiently, and with minimal disturbance to those drivers using the affected section of HWY 92. We hope future roadwork in Cochise County will be initiated and completed in the same professional manner. We appreciate the smooth driving and riding experience.