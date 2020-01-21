Investigate impropriety
To the Editor:
Regarding a recent subject in a letter to the editor, I provide the following counterpoints. The House’s impeachment case was rock solid and unchallenged. Just as in the Mueller Investigation, the president falsely claimed executive privilege to deny first-hand testimony by his key staff under oath and it appears that the same sham trial proceedings are planned for the senate “trial”.
This is basically the clearly valid argument for the obstruction of Congress charge. The Hunter Biden issue is in no way comparable in importance to the issue of the president’s wrongdoing in Ukraine. Biden’s son taking a high-paying job with a Ukraine energy company may look inappropriate due to the appearance of seeking possible American political influence, but no crime was actually committed or even attempted.
Trump, however, used the power of the presidency and included his entire staff and personal attorney “in the loop”, to bribe and extort actual personal political favors. This was done by withholding vital meetings with the White House and, more critically, withholding/threatening to withhold, needed aid to fight the Russian invaders of the Ukraine.
Unless the Senate and their lead henchman McConnell allow all relevant witnesses and written evidence to the case against Donald J. Trump, there will be no fair trial, resulting in a totally phony “not guilty” travesty. History will record that record forever, and hopefully for all of our sake, the American people will throw all the bums out in November.
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista