Re subject Herald article in 4 August edition, the following comments are submitted. Per quote in paper, “Ducey’s office says that HB 2898, ensures that students can’t be taught that one race, ethnicity, or sex is superior”. Wow, talk about double-speak, no one is teaching this in school and no one should. What is being taught is that certain racism has historical basis, and is passed down in families and by radical groups, i.e. White Supremists, Nazis, Black Supremists, and other radicals. The “theory” lays no blame on any race, ethnicity or sex per se. Those teaching the theory do have many examples of actions taken historically that do support that racism has and does exist in this country, and it should be taught as a lesson for change. HB 2906 says you can’t teach any state/city employees any racial sensitivity theory, apparently for no other reason than that it may make racists feel bad about their behavior. So how do we reverse this racism if not by teaching historical facts, truth and morality?
Time to throw-out all the radical conservative Trumpers in the Arizona legislator, who produce these phony laws, doubt valid election results (Critical Election Theory?) , limit voter rights, support treasonist overthrow actions (Jan 6, 2021), and otherwise sow discord in this state to support their radical right-wing agendas at all costs.