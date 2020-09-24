To the editor:
Martha McSally, you are so lucky! After suffering a humiliating loss in the last Congressional race, your sucking-up to Ducey and Trump resulted in your appointment to fill John McCain's senate seat, even though filling his shoes was/is way beyond your ability. Despite your poor voting record and continual lies about supporting heath insurance for people with pre-existing conditions, and unfounded slurs against former fighter pilot and Astronaut Kelly, amongst many other things, still you persist. Despite your record of voting for the appointment of Justice Kavanaugh, even though the numerous claims against the avowed "Lover of Beer" blackout drunk, and famed Boofer, for sexually assaulting Susan Blasey Ford, was very much like your own later accounts of assault by your superiors in the Air Force., you still found the gall to vote for him. Guess what Martha, you get another chance. You are going to lose the upcoming elections to a much superior Mark Kelly, a man of integrity, but you can still make a move to reclaim what little of your dignity you have left, by voting against the early vote of Trump's nominees to replace Justice Ginsberg before the election. Suck it up Martha, leave with a little bit of personal responsibility and a shred of that dignity.
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista