To the editor:
Submitted a letter to editor some 3 weeks ago with no response. The subject of the letter was the need/desirability to provide names of people who have died of Covid-19, since many feel it is a hoax or just like flu. I have since learned that there is a law (HIPAA Act of 1996) that protects such info from disclosure. Appears there are many valid reasons for this law, not the least of which is protecting people from insurance companies denying insurance for pre-existing conditions, or embarrassing people because their child died from HIV or some other, socially unpopular disease. Ok I get it. People, we are in a 100 year pandemic, killing record numbers of your friends and neighbors but many of you still call it a hoax! The least you can do is wear a mask in public, or in case of death by your loved one, by Covid, report it in an obituary or other public notice. There is absolutely no reason to be embarrassed by this and it could greatly help your community's awareness of this situation. I have personally seen only 2 such local/ non-celebrity obituaries in the Herald, and one was my father's death in Boise, Idaho, which I submitted. As of today, 80+ deaths in Cochise and over 300K in USA.
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista