To the Editor:
In the last two weeks, the Democrat led but bi-partisan impeachment panel has clearly and unrefutedly proven that “All Roads Lead to Putin”, and that the POTUS and his underlings, who were “all in the loop”, have committed high crimes and misdemeanors. Those crimes includes bribery and extortion of a foreign ally, by withholding appropriated funding to fight the Russians, all for personal political gain. Additionally, cover-up, and obstruction of justice by withholding documents and public testimony by himself and cronies were also proven. Now that we all now learned the meaning and impact of “quid pro quo”, be prepared to also understand the terms “emoluments”, criminal obstruction of justice, and constitutionally impeachable offenses, as we move on to the next phase in the so called coup. Happy Hollidays!
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista