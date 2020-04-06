To the Editor:
Recently, we heard about Navy Captain Crozier who , because he did not go through the chain of command, was fired. With cases of the virus increasing on board his ship, he felt action needed to be taken quickly to protect his crew . The ship's quarters are tight, and there was no option for 'social distancing'. He was relieved of duty and escorted off the ship to the chants of his crew who were grateful to him for putting their wellfare ahead of his career. Trump said Crozier did a 'terrible thing'.
Meanwhile, last year, Navy Seal, Gallagher, was charged with war crimes- murdering civilians. His own platoon came forward and told of the horrible acts Gallagher had commited. He was cleared of all punishment by Trump and retired with full honors.
These two men are vastly different. It's good versus evil and, it's no surprise to us, that the president is on the side of evil.
Helen Lacey and Glenn Crane
Sierra Vista, AZ