To the editor,
I run five miles, five days a week on Ramsey road around dawn. Once I'm west of Moson, there's a roadside path that I run on. It's not especially smooth and, over the years, I've tripped and fallen a few times.That happened today. First of all, at 67, I'm happy not to have broken anything.
But, here's what bugs me - at least half a dozen vehicles passed and saw me take a nosedive. Noone stopped to see if I was alright. Even as I'm sitting in the dirt assessing the damage, nobody stops. The same thing happened last time I fell - in March of last year. It's not because of 'social distancing'- a person only has to yell out their window and ask if I need help.
I'm not looking for sympathy. That's not the point. I feel there's a general lack of kindness in people today. Maybe people only want to do good if it's caught on video and goes viral. In my opinion, kindness is the most important human trait. Maybe our Country is in its current situation because of a lack of it.
Helen Lacey
Sierra Vista