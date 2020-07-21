To the editor:
This is in defense of columnist Elizabeth Cowan.
I recent letter-to-the-editor complained about this columnist. Specifically, about references to the Speaker of The US House of Representative. My wife says the complainer has no sense of humor. I say, had I written the article, I would have found ways to include words like alcoholic and traitor.
The articles by Elizabeth Cowan are interesting and entertaining. My wife and I enjoy reading them.
If we are going to throw out every journalist who has an opinion different that our own, I would have dropped my subscription to the Herald many times. I would also petition COX Cable to drop stations such as CNN from their listings because they offend me.
Write on Ms. Cowan.
Ned Letto
Hereford