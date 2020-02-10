Restrictive gun-control bill
To the Editor:
This paper has had several editorials complaining about bills that have been proposed in the legislature. On Thursday, 02/06/20, SB1625 was submitted by Senators Rios: Alston, Bradley, Contreras, Dalessandro, Gonzales, Mendez, Navarrete, Otondo, Peshlakai, Quezada, Steele, all Democrats. This bill is a major and very restrictive gun control bill. We have yet to hear from this paper that it was even proposed.
It is a glimpse of what we can expect if the Democrats ever gain control of the Legislature and the governor’s office. This affects many here in Cochise County and not one word from this paper. They would much rather complain about a senator introducing a bill about fireworks.
I heard about this bill from my daughter’s boyfriend in North Carolina.
Ned Letto
Hereford