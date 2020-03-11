To the Editor:
I’m getting pretty sick and tired of constantly reading editorials in this paper whining about the legislature placing limits on citizen initiatives. We have a representative form of government. We elect people to the legislature in order for them to consider which laws we need. Let them do their jobs.
If these initiatives are such grass roots initiatives, why are there so many people from out of state who start the initiatives and hire out-of-state people to collect signatures? The marijuana initiative and the solar panel initiative were both initiated and financed by out-of-state entities.
The definition of anarchy is “Anarchy is the state of a society being freely constituted without authorities or a governing body”. What this paper is advocating is anarchy. We have a duly elected legislature, let them do their jobs.
I fully support the idea that citizen initiatives need signatures from across the state. If signatures are only collected from Maricopa County, then these laws only represent Maricopa County, not Arizona.
I believe that too often, citizen-initiated laws do not fully take into account unintended consequences. The fact that they cannot be modified by the legislature is ludicrous. At best, there should be a sunshine law that saws that citizen-initiated laws should be able to be modified by the legislature after some period of time.
Ned Letto
Hereford