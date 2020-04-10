To the Editor:
In typical fashion, the mainstream media, government officials, education bureaucrats, and other left-leaning organizations have manipulated the COVID-19 (flu) virus narrative to further their political, social, and economic agendas. Truth-seeking news media reveal evidence of the intentional false inflation of Coronavirus-related morbidity and mortality rates to advance a fear-based narrative. Each year, globally, hundreds of thousands and even millions of people die from influenza-related illness with virtually no utterance of remorse or concern from the aforementioned leaders. Never mind that millions of Americans die from non-influenza-type diseases, accidents, and suicide annually.
To fight this “global killer,” our city and State bureaucrats have stripped Arizonans of their constitutional liberties with lock-down orders, mandatory facemasks, release of dangerous criminals, closure of thousands of businesses, and threats of prosecution for self-isolation violators. Already suffering socio-economically from decades of mismanagement, Sierra Vista is being pushed further toward economic irrelevance. Long vacant commercial spaces are now accompanied by tens of newly closed businesses. Now, city leaders are measuring public opinion with advance pleas for increased revenue in the form of heightened property taxes, warranted via Coronavirus of course.
The last several months represent a tiny taste of what life is like under a Socialist-Communist regime. If you detest such control and fear tactics and wish to salvage your remaining inherent freedoms as an American citizen, it is your duty to reclaim your independence through your VOTE, your voice, and your patronage. FIGHT - Do not allow America to die.
Randall Limbach
Sierra Vista