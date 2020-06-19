To the editor:
Those directing the Covid-19 scam only care about controlling you, monitoring you, and destroying you. Why does the mainstream media refuse to interview medical doctors, epidemiologists, and researchers who can scientifically demonstrate the medical/ scientific weaknesses of self-quarantining and mask-wearing versus "herd-immunity," as well as prove the intentional false inflation of Covid-19 statistics? What are the long-term dangers of breathing in carbon dioxide versus open-air oxygen; or of wearing your bacteria-infested cloth mask that has little to no effect against nanoparticles?
Have thousands of elderly Covid-19 victims intentionally and unwillingly been stored in nursing homes, left to die, only to falsely inflate mortality rates? What about the thousands who died with long-term pre-existing conditions, whose death certificates falsely reflect "Covid-19" as the primary cause of death? Do you trust authorities to protect you with a vaccine crafted by the likes of non-medically-trained billionaires and technology moguls? Do you remain controlled by “#AloneTogether” and “We’re-In-This-Together” advertising? Why do those bureaucrats and leaders who mandate compliance under threat of imprisonment violate their own Covid-19 policies?
The face mask, social distancing, and incessant advertising campaigns are symbols of death and subservience, intended to psychologically dehumanize you; to deplete your physical, spiritual, and emotional health; to reveal how easily you are controlled; and to eliminate those who remain a burden to the healthcare system. Do you really believe your loyalty to the fused-voices of your political, social, educational, "news," and entertainment allies will protect you in the end?
Randall Limbach
Sierra Vista